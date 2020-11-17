Melvin Capital trims Microsoft, Amazon stakes, raises in Alphabet, Nike; enters Visa, Square

Evan Cohen's Melvin Capital Management reported total fund portfolio value of $20.05B vs. $16.92B in the earlier quarter, as per recent 13F Filing.

Initiations during the quarter included, Square (NYSE:SQ), KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Visa (NYSE:V) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Major stake trim downs included, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

Significant positions were increased in Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Among the many positions exited, Melvin withdrew its entire positions from Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).