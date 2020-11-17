Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.74B (+11.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of +11.2% for the quarter.

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Target: The COVID-19 Boom Could Continue Wednesday