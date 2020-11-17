Lowe's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2020 12:27 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)LOWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+39.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21B (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Comparable sales of +22.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.