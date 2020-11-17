TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-42.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.39B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of -11.2% vs. guidance (20%)-(10%).

Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: TJX Is A Hold Into Earnings