Pine Island Acquisition prices downsized $200M IPO

Defense SPAC, Pine Island Acquisition (NYSE:PIPP) has priced downsized initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit.

The company originally planned to offer 30M units before trimming the offering to 25M units last week.

Trading commenced today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.

The company plans to target defense, government service, and aerospace businesses, in line with Pine Island Capital Partners' strategy.