S&P fights to overcome flatline as recovery stocks rebound from weakness

The rotation dial is already swinging the other way this session, helping the S&P (SP500) -0.2% cut losses as the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% remains in neutral.

Post-pandemic plays started on the back foot, but are rallying now. Confident post-earnings commentary is boosting Kohl's +9% , which is providing support for Macy's +5% and Nordstrom +4% .

Hard-hit apparel companies are also strong, with Ralph Lauren +5% at the top. Cruise lines are back in the green as well, with Norwegian +4% leading.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +0.5% has gone from worst to first, leading the sectors despite a dip in oil prices. Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +0.2% is the other sector in the green, as office REITS keep climbing on vaccine enthusiasm. Vornado +5% and SL Green +6% are near the top of the S&P, although SL Green could be making way for Tesla.