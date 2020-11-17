CoreLogic shareholders to add three Senator/Cannae nominees to board

Nov. 17, 2020 12:35 PM ETCoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX), CNNECLGX, CNNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • CoreLogic (CLGX +1.0%) shareholders have voted to remove the company's longest-tenured directors from its board, according to both Senator Investment Group/Cannae Holdings (CNNE +0.6%) and CoreLogic.
  • According to preliminary analysis from its proxy solicitor, more than 86% of votes cast by shareholders supported replacing J. David Chatham, David F. Walker, and Thomas O'Brien with three Senator/Cannae nominees W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. Winship.~50% of the shares cast voted for the removal of CoreLogic Chairman Paul Folino, Senator/Cannae said.
  • Senator/Cannae had sought to replace nine of CoreLogic's 12 board members and made a $66 per share proposal to acquire CoreLogic.
  • A week ago, CoreLogic said it had received expressions of interest in acquiring the company "at values of at least $80 per share from multiple competing parties."
