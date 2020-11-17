Pennsylvania recorded its first $500M sports betting month in October as action on football accelerated. The total handle was up 118% Y/Y.

"Local interest is a clear factor in the swell in betting this fall, pushing Pennsylvania to a record with a sports schedule in October that more resembled normal than any since March," says PlayPennsylvania lead analyst said Dustin Gouker. "Pennsylvania could conceivably catch Nevada in a matter of months to become the nation’s No. 2 market, especially if the Steelers continue to roll and the Eagles can somehow make a playoff run to spike local interest," he adds.

Online betting made up 89.8% of the $525.8M total handle during the month as COVID-19 limited foot traffic.

Top sports betting handles for the month: Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY) Sportsbook/Valley Forge Casino $181M, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)/The Meadows $121M, Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Barstool/Hollywood Casino $61M, Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) Fox Bet/Mount Airy $28.2M, BetRivers/Rivers-Pittsburgh $26.1M and Parx Casino $21.7M.