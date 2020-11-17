Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.42B (+46.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Non-GAAP gross margin rate of 65.3% vs company's guidance of 65.5%. Cash from operations to be $1.63B.

Over the last 2 years, NVDA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 32 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 33 upward revisions and 0 downward.