L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 vs. $0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (flat Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comps of +10.8% and gross margin rate of 35.4%.

Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.