Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)SQMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $472.55M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.