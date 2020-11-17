Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm slowed by new permitting delay

  • A long-awaited U.S. government decision on permitting Avangrid's (AGR -2.1%) proposed Vineyard Wind farm off the Massachusetts coast is now expected in mid-January instead of Dec. 18, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management now expects to reach a record of decision on Jan. 15, according to a recently updated timeline, after the agency recently indicated it would delay the release of a final environmental impact statement on the 800 MW project Dec. 11 instead of Nov. 13.
  • A spokesperson for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees the permitting process, says the agency is still reviewing the 13K-plus public comments submitted in response to a supplemental review issued earlier this year.
  • Vineyard Wind's permitting timetable has been pushed back several times since April 2019 due to concerns that the project's wind turbines will harm fisheries and navigation.
  • Avangrid recently reported below-consensus Q3 earnings and revenues.
