Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.87M (-29.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

