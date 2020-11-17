Tudor buys Ford, exits Realty Income; Microsoft stakes increased, Merck trimmed

Tudor Investment reported total fund portfolio value of $2.3B in its recent 13F filing a marginal growth from $2.02B in the previous quarter.

Notable buys include Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), DropBox (NASDAQ:DBX), ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Significant exits include TD AmeriTrade Holding (NASDAQ:AMTD), E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), United States Steel (NYSE:X), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) and Realty Income (NYSE:O).

Stakes were increased in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Visa (NYSE:V).

The fund trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).