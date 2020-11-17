Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 4.5% after it became the second theater chain to come to a deal with Universal Pictures shortening the film release window for theaters, before movies head to on-demand availability.

B. Riley FBR has raised its price target on the chain to $14, from $11 (vs. current price of $14.90) - reacting to the deal as well as to positive vaccine news that hints at a better reopening timeline for the economy.

That means a higher likelihood that the 2021 film slate stabilizes in the "all-important" spring or summer, the firm says - and it notes Cinemark has a strong balance sheet as its peers continue to seek capital to address liquidity worries.

As for the release-window deals, they not only offer an opportunity to move "underperforming" films out of theaters, but they could mean "a new way to share in the economics of the film as it moves to the next distribution window,” the firm says.