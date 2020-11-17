Bang Energy delivered a biting parting shot as it ended its short distribution relationship with PepsiCo (PEP -0.5% ).

"Bang Energy has had, and continues to have, a remarkable 11-year relationship with many of its prior distribution partners, including the independent Pepsi bottlers. Therefore, we sincerely expected PepsiCo to execute at an even higher level based on their enormous resources and promises. Unfortunately, we were wrong. PepsiCo, you're fired," stated Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc.

Bank of America thinks the breakup could be an incremental positive for Monster Beverage (MNST +2.0% ), whose Reign Performance Energy drink competes head to head with Bang.

"Investor concerns that PEP’s partnership with Bang would lead to greater distribution and source market share from MNST should now largely dissipate," notes the firm.

BoF has a Buy rating on Monster.

Monster has performed well in the last few Nielsen updates.

