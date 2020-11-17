SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son says while things look like they're getting better with respect to COVID-19, in the short term he's "pessimistic" and "just preparing for the worst-case scenario".

Before the last distribution of a vaccine, "some major company could crash" and a "domino effect could happen like the Lehman crisis, just wham bang”, he said at the New York Times DealBook Conference.

The "second wave or third wave of Covid-19 (is still increasing) around the world and, of course, the vaccine’s coming ... but who knows, in the next two or three months, any disaster could happen.”

SoftBank recently slashed its exposure to stocks, exiting megacap and momentum names like Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix and Tesla.