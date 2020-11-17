A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) again raises its full-year profit guidance as the container shipping giant enjoys stronger demand than feared from the pandemic.

Maersk now sees FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA, which excludes restructuring and integration costs, of $8B-$8.5B, after previously guiding for profit of $7.5B-$8B.

Maersk is due to publish full Q3 results tomorrow, but warns that "trading conditions and the outlook remain subject to a higher than normal volatility given the disruptions caused or potentially being caused by COVID-19."

The company recently revealed plans to take ~$100M in restructuring costs in Q3 related to thousands of job cuts, as it reorganizes its ocean and logistics and services operations.