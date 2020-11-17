Glenview buys Microsoft, exits United Health; raises Lyft stakes, cuts eBay

At the end of Q3, Glenview Capital Management (Larry Robbins and Mark Horowitz) reported total fund portfolio value of $3.19B in its recent 13F filing.

Exits include United Health Group (NYSE:UNH), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Notable buys include Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Stakes were significantly increased in Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

The fund trimmed stakes in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI).