Expanding their original partnership, Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, will use Ambarella's (NASDAQ:AMBA) CV25 CVflow processor in its upcoming aftermarket solution for fleets and telematic service providers.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Eyesight Technologies for OEMs and Tier 1s to now include the fleet and TSP segment," says Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang. "It's exciting to see how Eyesight Technologies has efficiently implemented their safety applications on our CVflow SoC, creating a comprehensive video telematics solution."

"With an estimated 500,000 commercial vehicle related accidents annually in the US alone, there is a serious need to provide this sector with proper tools to combat this reality," says Eyesight CEO David Tolub. "Our aftermarket hardware device will provide the global fleet and TSP market with a state-of-the-art DMS hardware solution that can be installed into commercial vehicles driving our roads today."

Press release.