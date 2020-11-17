Assassin's Creed Valhalla has become the biggest launch ever for that franchise, maker Ubisoft (UBSFY -0.6% ) says.

The game sold through more units in a week than any other Assassin's Creed game for the same time frame, and it's become Ubisoft's top-selling PC launch ever - driven by record performance for the Ubisoft store, the company says.

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support," says game producer Julien Laferrière. “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”