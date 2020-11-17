Powell repeats that it's not time to focus on debt sustainability

The U.S. will need to return to debt sustainability issues later; it's not a priority now, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during an online discussion hosted by YahooMoney.

It's time to focus on debt sustainability when the economy is growing and revenue is growing, he added.

He also doesn't see putting away the central bank's emergency lending facilities soon. It's also too early to think about normalizing the Fed's balance sheet.

As he has said many times before, Powell said more monetary policy and fiscal policy measures will likely be needed to ensure that the economic recovery continues.

The advantage of "tax and spend", or fiscal policy, provides "directly targeted income support for groups that really need it," he said.

The Fed, however, has lending, not spending powers, which can help keep credit flowing through the financial systems and households.

While the recovery has been stronger than he expected in May and June, there's still a "long way to go," he said, adding that the pace of improvement has been slowing and the recovery is uneven.

"The way you're on a sustainable path is to have the economy growing more than your debt for a long, long time," he said.

