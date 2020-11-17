BP (BP +1.1% ) says it has notified officials in Chicago and the state of Illinois about possible layoffs affecting more than 250 salaried workers.

BP also is reviewing the organizational structure at its Whiting, Ind., oil refinery southeast of Chicago, Reuters reports.

The company's U.S. Pipelines and Logistics office is located in Chicago, and BP has a technology campus in the nearby suburb of Naperville, Ill.

A month ago, Reuters reported only 2,500 employees had taken voluntary severance packages offered by the company and that 7,500 people worldwide would need to be laid off.