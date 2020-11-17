Cerecor (CERC +3.7% ) has collaborated with The Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium on a prospective pivotal trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients suffering from Phosphoglucomutase-1 deficiency related congenital disorders of glycosylation (PGM1-CDG).

This trial will study the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients with PGM1-CDG using daily therapeutic doses of CERC-801 in around 10 patients. Outcome measures will include evaluation of clinical symptoms and clinically meaningful biomarkers.

The company says that the data generated from this prospective trial will be used to support submission package to the FDA for CERC-801 as the first approved product for the treatment and management of PGM1-CDG.

PGM1-CDG affects the body's process of adding sugar building blocks to proteins (glycosylation), There are many steps in glycosylation, each of which is controlled by a different gene.