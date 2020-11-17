Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is down 4.6% after fiscal Q4 earnings where it topped expectations, and RBC downgraded shares to Sector Perform.

That becomes a sell-the-news reaction after the stock closed at record highs Monday before the release. The stock is up more than 220% year-to-date, and bounced about 440% off its March low:

"This is a decent place to take some profits" and "look for a better entry point," RBC says.

The earnings were strong and there's a lot of top-line momentum that suggests upside to long-term margin targets, but with this much momentum already priced in, the firm doesn't see risk/reward as attractive.

It's set its price target to $72, now implying 4% upside.

Earnings call presentation

Earnings call transcript