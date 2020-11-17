Coatue Management buys Best Buy, exits Boeing; Tesla stakes increased, Sorrento stakes slashed

In its recent 13F filing, Coatue Management reported a significant growth in total fund portfolio value to $19.05B from $11.37B in the earlier quarter.

Notable buys: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).

Q3 portfolio activity included numerous exits, , few to mention: Boeing (NYSE:BA), Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Stakes were significantly increased in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

Trimmed stakes: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA).