Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4% ) says its oil exploration campaign at the Tanager-1 well offshore Guyana discovered hydrocarbons "but initial analysis indicates it does not appear economic on a standalone basis."

Tanager-1 well was the deepest drilled to date in the Guyana-Suriname Kaieteur Block, but the company says it remains committed to evaluating the block's exploration potential.

Exxon and its partners including Hess (HES +0.1% ) and Cnooc (CEO +2.0% ) have made 18 discoveries totaling ~8B barrels of recoverable oil and gas in Guyana's massive Stabroek block southwest of Kaieteur, but other discoveries have not been as promising as Exxon's Stabroek finds.

Exxon announced new Stabroek discoveries in September, and has increased estimated recoverable resources on the block by 1B boe to 9B boe.