Colony Capital (CLNY -1.6% ) sees the Edge data center market experiencing massive growth and network shift through 2030, President and CEO Mark Ganzi during the company's presentation at the virtual NAREITWorld 2020 conference.

Expects the growth of Internet of Things devices growing from 20B to 500B by 2030. "That will spur storage and networking investment over the next decade," he said.

Sees strong growth in Edge server deployment; estimates that 1.6M Edge servers will support 10% of cloud load in 2028.

Points out that Colony's planned $1.4B zColo acquisition transforms its DataBank platform; 10% organic top-line growth since original acquisition.

Ganzi said the zColo deal is highly accretive to its DataBank investment; sees 10% stabilized CFFO yield, including fees, and eventually higher from the zColo acquisition.

Colony continues to monitor monetization opportunities for healthcare and other legacy assets.

Current liquidity is a little over $800M and is expected to be $650M-$750M at year-end.

See Colony's cash and equivalents' growth over the past 10 years:

Regarding the REIT's asset rotation, digital now represents 55% of AUM, up from 32% in 2019; targets 100% in 2023.

Saw 33% growth in digital FEEUM in first 10 months of 2020, exceeding 15% guidance for the year.

Sees digital investment management fee revenue of growth of 20%-30% annually, rising to $150M-$200M in 2023; digital IM FRE annual growth of 30%-40% to $80M-$110M in 2023.

Sees digital operating EBITDA increasing to $175M-$225M in 2023 vs. $28M in Q3 2020; sees digital operating FFO of $150M-$200M in 2023 vs. $18M in Q3 2020.

