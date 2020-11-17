Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares soar 11.9% after Steve Cohen's Point72 hedge fund disclosed picking up 29.9M shares last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group also revealed acquiring 2.95M shares.

In a statement, Soros Fund Management said its Palantir stake of 18.46M shares represents about 1% of its total Class A shares.

SFM says it "does not approve of Palantir's business practices" and wouldn't make the same investment today.

Soros has sold all of the shares it can at this time and will keep selling, when permitted.

Post updated to include additional information about SFM's stake.