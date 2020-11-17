It seems like some sort of Rubicon has been crossed in the realm of professional sports teams that have tapped the capital markets.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Laurent Vasilescu writes Manchester United (MANU, -0.1% ) "could need to step up investments in the team to improve on-field performance".

While fairly innocuous when it comes to research notes, it raises a thorny issue for Man United management where the desires of fans become allied with the assessment of analysts, something it's been able to keep separated.

Management at the club, especially Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward, saw intense criticism for what fans and ex-players deemed a woeful transfer season. The team ended up missing out on main target Jadon Sancho and new players in have had little impact on performance.

Man United are 14th in the Premiere League at present and haven't challenged for the League title since manager Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. They risk missing out on the lucrative Champions League next year if form doesn't turn around.

The correlation between squad value and league finish is at the heart of Vasilescu's analysis, with Manchester City at the top in both, on average, in the last four years. City also have the benefit of billionaire owners who can operate the club essentially at a loss. Man United's owners, the Glazer family, did not defer their dividend payment in the latest quarter, despite a plunge in revenue due to COVID.

Sell-side coverage of soccer clubs is thin on the ground with the variables of on-the-pitch performance and injuries making valuation difficult. And what coverage there is has focused mainly on commercial activities. Man United's last earnings call took questions from just two analysts, focusing on the prospects of stadium reopenings and deals with China.

Woodward, who has been close to Glazers since they took over the club, is used to criticism from fans about his acumen in the transfer market (some hired a plane to fly above the stadium with towing a sign calling him "specialist in failure").

A large part of United's support is still resentful of how the club, debt free before the takeover, was saddled with the liabilities of the new owners, hamstringing the purchase of world-class players. The debt has increased 133% on the year with the effects of the pandemic and now stands at $474M.

But Woodward has never had to explain on conference calls why he missed out on this player or gave a new contract to that player.

While he has stressed that winning trophies is the goal, he's also said on an earnings call that win-loss records mean little to Manchester United's commercial business.

The new analysis raises the issue of how to balance the interests of shareholders when your most loyal customers are convinced that the best thing is to never to make a profit.