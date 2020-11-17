Great Panther Mining (GPL -0.7% ) says it has temporarily suspended operations at the Topia mine in Mexico due to COVID-19 cases among the workforce.

The company says a reduced workforce will remain on site to maintain essential activities for the duration of the voluntary suspension, which it expects will last no more than 30 days.

Great Panther says Topia produced 1,400 gold equiv. oz. per month during Q3, accounting for 9% of total company revenues, but does not expect the suspension to impact the ability to achieve production guidance.

In a report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Taylor Dart says he continues to see Great Panther as a Speculative Buy at $0.72/share or lower, given the company's improving earnings trend and reasonable valuation.