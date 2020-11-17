Retail sales rose for the sixth month in a row in October, with sales significantly better than the same time a year ago with some holiday shopping pulled forward.

Retail sales were up 10.6% Y/Y during the month after the gas, auto dealers and restaurant categories were stripped out.

"Consumers have proven their resilience and willingness to spend as we head into the heart of the holiday season and retailers continue to demonstrate their commitment and ability to ensure safe shopping environments for their customers and their associates, with deep discounts, robust inventory and great experiences whether in store or online, notes the National Retail Federation on the monthly tally.

Online and other non-store sales were up 26.3% unadjusted Y/Y in October and building materials/garden supply stores were up 17%.

