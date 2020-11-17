Senate votes down Judy Shelton FOMC nomination going to final hurdle

The Senate votes against the Motion to Invoke Cloture on the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Open Market Committee.

The vote is Yes 47-50 No, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell switching his vote to No to keep the option to reconsider the vote. McConnell has already entered a motion to reconsider in the Executive Calendar.

All Democrats voted No, joined by Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Susan Collins.

The White House is still backing Shelton.

"President @realDonaldTrump's nominee to the Federal Reserve is incredibly qualified. The @WhiteHouse fully supports her, and we remain confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed upon reconsideration," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere tweeted.

Sen. Chuck Grassley could not vote due to quarantine.

If Shelton had passed the procedural hurdle, a vote on confirmation could have come as soon as Tuesday, which would have given President Trump five or seven Fed governors.

Shelton has a long history of unorthodox economic commentary, like questioning the basic role of the Fed and advocating a return to the gold standard.