Major averages end with modest losses, but recovery plays show fight

Stocks gave back some of the previous session's rally, but the winners and losers were driven more by news and numbers than overall market sentiment.

The S&P (SP500) fell 0.5% , the Nasdaq (COMP) ended off 0.2% and the Dow (DJI) was off 0.6% .

The rotation dial swung back and forth, but in the end the recovery and stay-at-home issues were a mixed bag. Cruise lines and department stores rose, while airlines were mixed and casinos fell. Lockdown favorites like Peloton and Zoom Video edged up.

The biggest drag came from defensive stocks and the homes of stocks hit hardest by Amazon Pharmacy's debut.

Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) felt the weight of CVS' -9% plunge, while Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) was hit by Walgreens -10% .

Amazon +0.2% was the only one of the Fab 5 megacaps in the green.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) went form worst at the start to first at the finish. Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the other sector in the green, as office REITs continued to rise on the back of the vaccine news.