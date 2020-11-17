La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.35 ; GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.30 .

Revenue of $459.1M (+2.7% Y/Y) beats by $32.1M .

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increased 34%.

"We are optimistic the company will deliver strong results in the 2H21. The strength of our brands and vast distribution network are driving strong written order trends across our entire business, translating to a significant increase in backlog. In addition, our supply chain team is making great progress to increase capacity so that we can shorten delivery times and service our customers with high-quality products. With the initiatives already underway, we expect to continue to significantly increase production capacity throughout the balance of the fiscal year." Chairman, President and CEO Kurt L. Darrow commented.

Shares +6.4% AH

