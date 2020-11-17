Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) chief scientist, Paul Stoffels said that the company is recruiting 1,000+ people per day for the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate (JNJ-78436735) and expects to have the required data to seek U.S. authorization latest by February.

The Phase 3 trial of the single-dose vaccine started in late September, and was paused in October because of a serious medical event in one participant; the trial was resumed after securing green signal from an independent safety panel.

It must provide safety data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for at least one-half of trial participants for a duration of two months after they receive the vaccine. “So that will bring us around the year end or early next year for having all the data,” added Paul Stoffels.

J&J lags some of its rivals in the global race for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective based on interim data from a late-stage trial, following similar results from Pfizer last week.

J&J's candidate is a single-dose vaccine, whereas the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca all require two shots separated by couple of weeks.

In addition to the single-dose regimen ENSEMBLE study, the company also initiated the two-dose regimen ENSEMBLE 2 trial for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.