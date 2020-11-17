CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) acquired four post-acute care facilities in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area in an off-market transaction for $47.6M, inclusive of transaction costs.

Portfolio consists of 554 skilled nursing beds and 24 assisted living beds, and is currently leased to operating affiliates of The Ensign Group.

Mark Lamb, CareTrust's CIO, reported that in-place EBITDAR rent coverage for the portfolio is well over 2.0x. "While underwriting has been significantly complicated by the effects of the current pandemic, the portfolio’s good market, strong lease coverage and especially having Ensign as the tenant gave us significant comfort with the investment," he said.

Post the acquisition, rent concentration with Ensign from 31.5% to 33.0%; Ensign's existing master leases with CareTrust covered at 3.27x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.

In the transaction, CareTrust assumed the seller's two existing leases with aggregate annual cash rent of ~$3.8M and CPI-based escalators; funded using cash on hand and CareTrust's $600M unsecured revolving credit facility.

The leases have a remaining term of ~14 years with three five-year renewal options and include a tenant option to purchase the properties later in the initial term.