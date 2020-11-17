Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) drops 16% in after-hours trading after the company recorded negative revenue in Q3 as the result of an accounting change for revenue recognition related to settlement income for all pharma programs and the impacts of COVID-19.

Q3 revenue was -$152.5M vs. positive revenue of $9.01M a year ago.

"The pandemic continues to have a meaningful impact on our business due to its adverse effect on our clients in the pharma and plasma industries. However, we remain cautiously optimistic in their recovery and we continue to target a return to year-over-year growth, subject to the ongoing effects of the pandemic," said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO.

Q3 plasma industry revenue of $5.19M slipped from $6.94M a year ago; pharma industry revenue of -$5.38M vs. $2.07M a year ago.

Q3 net loss of $6.15M, or loss of 12 cents per share, compares with net income of $2.96M, or 5 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 non-GAAP loss of 14 cents per share vs. non-GAAP EPS of 6 cents a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET; 877-407-2988 (in U.S.).

