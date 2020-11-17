Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) starts two separate cash tender offers to buy up to $30M of 5.875% senior notes due 2023 and up to $10M of 6.375% notes due 2024.

For the 2023 notes, the company will pay $1,050.00 per $1,000 principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

For the 2024 notes, PSEC will pay $1,080.00 per $1,000 principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Prospect Capital has $320M of 2023 notes outstanding and $100M of 2024 notes outstanding.

The tender offer expire at midnight (New York time) on Dec. 16.