In order to access China's capital markets, enhance its ability to support at scale the strong, expected demand for strategic compound semiconductor materials and to continue to elevate its business and manufacturing operations in support of Tier-1 customer requirements, AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced a strategic plan.

This will also replenish its cash with minimal dilution and further strengthen financial structure.

AXT plans to merge two of its raw material companies - Beijing BoYu Semiconductor Vessel Craftwork Technology and Nanjing JinMei Gallium - into its wafer manufacturing company in China, Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology.

AXT plans to list Tongmei shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market; does not expect to accomplish this goal until mid-2022.

Shares closed 23% higher in today's trading session; YTD, the stock has garnered 80% gains.