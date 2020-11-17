Polaris (NYSE:PII) -4.9% after-hours as CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) lures Chairman and CEO Scott Wine to become its new CEO, effective Jan. 4.

Wine was CEO at Polaris since 2008 and added Chairman to his duties in 2013; previously he held executive positions with United Technologies, Danaher and Allied Signal.

Polaris also reaffirms FY 2020 guidance for adjusted net EPS of $7.15-$7.30, up 13%-16% over 2019, on expected sales growth of 2%-3% from 2019 adjusted sales of $6.78B.

CNH Industrial recently was upgraded to Buy at Bank of America, which said the company was "firmly back on track after a better than expected Q3."