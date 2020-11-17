Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) appoints Daniel Soland as Senior VP and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 4, 2021.

Soland has been engaged as a consultant to Idera for nearly three years. Most recently, he served as CEO at uniQure N.V. and prior to that, Senior VP & COO of ViroPharma.

At Idera, Soland will be responsible for commercial strategy manufacturing, NDA filing relating to the company's pivotal trial, ILLUMINATE-301, which are currently expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The company also announces the retirement of R. Clayton Fletcher, Senior VP of Business Development and Strategic Planning, at the end of this year.