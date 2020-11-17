CNA (NYSE:CNA) announces the death of board member Marvin Zonis, who was part of the organization since 1993.

He was a member of the board's finance and audit committees and chaired the compensation committee.

Zonis was the principal of Marvin Zonis & Associates, an international consulting firm providing advice to various businesses and professional asset management firms on risks in the global political environment.

He was a Professor Emeritus of International Political Economy, Leadership and E-Commerce at the Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago since 1989.