Polaris dips after hours on CEO departure; reaffirms sales and earnings guidance

Nov. 17, 2020 4:54 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PII, CNHIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) -7.2% AH, announced that chairman & CEO Scott Wine will leave the company to join CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) as CEO effective Jan.4, 2021; transition plans to be announced later.
  • Wine will remain in his current role at Polaris through the end of the year as the Board executes its succession plans.
  • During his time as CEO, Polaris grew from a $1.9B organization to a ~$7B global powersports company.
  • For FY20, the company reaffirmed its sales and adjusted earnings guidance; adj. net income per share seen ranging between $7.15 to $7.30 (+13 to 16% Y/Y), sales growth in the range of 2 to 3% compared to 2019 adjusted sales of $6,783M.
