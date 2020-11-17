TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +3.9% after-hours on news it received a notice to proceed for a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract by Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and IENova at the Energía Costa Azul liquefied natural gas facility in Mexico; for TechnipFMC, a "major" contract exceeds $1B.

The Costa Azul project, which won a final investment decision today, will add a natural gas liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25M metric tons/year to the existing regasification terminal using a compact and high efficiency mid-scale LNG design.

TechnipFMC has been involved in the project since 2017, including the delivery of the front end engineering design.

Earlier this month, TechnipFMC reportedly was set to win a "huge" offshore engineering contract from Qatargas.