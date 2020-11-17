The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a bigger than expected build of 4.17M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 14.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 256K barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 5.02M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.64M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 100K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

December WTI (CL1:COM) recently was $41.26/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $41.43/bbl.