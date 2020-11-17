Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital, says distressed debt may be in the "area of a top" after the rebound from pandemic lows.

Marks called in April for buying amid the surge in new supply of distressed debt and tells Bloomberg now the "rebound has been substantial", but acknowledges with yields and spreads still low the "pressure to buy is strong".

“When the level of optimism is high, there is usually more room for disappointment,” Marks says. “The main way to achieve high returns in a low-return world is through taking increased risk. And I don’t think this is the climate to take more risk.”

In a missive to investors last month, Marks said “a low risk-free rate makes even low investment returns seem attractive. Thus, today, it seems to me that most assets are offering expected returns that are fair relative to their expected risk, relative to everything else. But the prospective returns on everything are about the lowest they’ve ever been.”

