Chimera Investment names investment chief as new CEO on Jan. 1
Nov. 17, 2020 5:04 PM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM)CIMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) President and CEO Matthew J. Lambiase will retire from those roles as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- He'll continue to serve on the company's board.
- Mohit Marria, who is currently chief investment officer, will serve as CEO starting Jan. 1, 2021. He has also been elected to the board, effective immediately, and will continue to serve as CIO.
- In addition, the board names Choudhary Yarlagadda, who currently serves as chief operating officer, to serve as president in addition to his COO role. He also has been elected to the board, effective immediately.