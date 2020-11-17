Brookfield Asset Management prices $200M note offering
Nov. 17, 2020 5:06 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)BAMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) priced a public offering of $200M principal amount of fixed rate perpetual subordinated notes; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional $30M principal amount of notes.
- Quick look at the company's long-term debt in past 11 quarters:
- Notes will have coupon of 4.5%; to be issued by Brookfield Finance I (UK), an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield.
- Proceeds to be used for finance and/or refinance recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects.
- Offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 24, 2020.