NIO (NYSE:NIO) ADRs drop 4.5% AH despite beating Q3 estimates on the top and bottom lines due to an increase in demand.

Deliveries of vehicles were 12,206 in the third quarter of 2020, including 8,660 ES6s, 3,530 ES8s and 16 EC6s. In last year's quarter, overall vehicle deliveries totaled 4,799.

Vehicle sales were up 146% Y/Y to RMB4.3B. Vehicle margin improved from negative 6.8% to positive 14.5%.

Gross margin increased from negative 12.1% last year to positive 12.9%.

For Q4, NIO forecasts revenue of RMB 6.26-6.44B vs. the RMB 5.36B consensus.

“We achieved a new record-high quarterly deliveries of 12,206 ES8s, ES6s and EC6s in total in the third quarter of 2020, followed by the best-ever monthly deliveries of 5,055 vehicles in October,” says CEO William Bin Li. “In view of the growing market demand for our competitive products, we are motivated to continuously elevate the production capacity to the next level. We expect to deliver 16,500 to 17,000 vehicles in the coming fourth quarter.”

